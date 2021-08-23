Salman Khan's upcoming film Tiger 3 is the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. It also stars Katrina Kaif as another lead opposite him. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Anything and everything Salman bhai does becomes a news. And when it's about his upcoming films, fans go gaga over the superstar's new projects all the time. Recently, Salman Khan's new look from his forthcoming venture Tiger 3 got leaked on social media and is going viral.

Yes, Salman Khan is currently shooting in Russia for his third 'Tiger' franchise titled Tiger 3. And his look from the spy thriller has been doing rounds on the internet as it was shared by a few fan pages.

One of the fan accounts on Instagram which goes by the name 'salmanic_aryan' has shared a few stills from the film, featuring the 'Dabangg' star, who is unrecognisable in his get up. The 55-year-old superstar is seen sporting long reddish brown hair and a beard. He is wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, a red jacket and a headband for the look.

According to the fanpage, the pictures are from a car chase sequence that is being shot in the country. Another set of pictures showed Salman posing with some fans.

Take a look at Salman Khan's leaked pictures on Instagram here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Loves Salman ♥️🧿 (@salmanic_aryan)

As soon as the pictures were dropped, fans had mixed reactions. Not that they didn't like the photos, but a few of them objected on the photos being shared online. One user wrote, "Pic dlt kr" while another one said, "Abeee yrrr... On the shoot waali pics upload krke looks reveal kyu krre ho..."

On the other hand, there were fans who loved Salman in his new look and didn't mind the pics getting leaked. A user wrote, "Lgta hain bhai ke 2022 wali eid to dhamaka krege" another one commented saying, "What a look bhaijaaan".

Meanwhile, talking about Tiger 3, the third installment, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Katrina Kaif. The film was put on hold due to the global outbreak of COVID-19.

'Tiger 3' is the third part of the spy thriller franchise. The first instalment 'Ek Tha Tiger' directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second 'Tiger Zinda Hai' released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal