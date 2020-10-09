Laxmmi Bomb is directed by Raghav Lawrence and is all set to release on November 9.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb is out today. The trailer is filled with comedy packed sequences with a unique blend of horror drama in it. Akshay's performance in the trailer has set the bar high and has made it clear by the sneak peek that 'Picture Abhi Baki Hai Mere Dost'.

From the trailer, it is revealed that Kiara Advani is playing the role of Akshay's lover and he comes to Kiara's haunted house to impress her father but the spirit of a transgender woman enters his body. From this sequence, the tone of the trailer shift to horror drama that is filled with a laugh riot.

The 3 minute-40 second long trailer is all about fear and some fun dialogues. The highlight of the trailer is when Akshay Kumar says, "Mai is area ki Queen hu, Live Life, Queen size!".

Watch the trailer here:

Akshay Kumar on Friday morning took to Instagram and posted a picture from his upcoming film Laxxmi Bomb. In the picture, Kiara Advani and Akshay are posing and are looking amazing in it. Kiara is dressed in a blingy gold dress that featured a halter neckline along with stunning cut-out details.

While announcing the time, the actor wrote, “Waiting for the #LaxmmiBombTrailer just like @advani_kiara

and me? Hang in there…just 3 hours to go. Trailer drops at 12.30 pm today! #YeDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali!”

The horror-comedy film Laxmmi Bomb was set to release in May this year but due to the pandemic, the makers shifted the release date of the film to Diwali. The film is helmed by Raghav Lawrence and is all set to release on November 9 on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

In the film, Akshay is playing the role of a transgender ghost. It is clear from the trailer that the film is going to speak about gender bias and insensitivity.

Days before announcing the release of the film, Akshay Kumar talked about how Laxmmi Bomb made him a better person in life.

He said, "This was for the first time I took so many takes and retakes willingly. I wanted every shot to reach its maximum potential. Even after doing nearly 150 films so far, I was genuinely very excited to be on the sets every single day… pushing my boundaries and learning more about myself. This film has made my understanding of gender equality better. Be anything you want, just don’t be ignorant. Kindness is the key to universal peace today and will always be.”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma