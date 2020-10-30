Movies and Web Series releasing in November: If you are a movie enthusiast, watch these exciting movies and web series on OTT platforms-- Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5 and Hotstar plus Disney

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The cinema halls are now reopened in many parts of the country with 50 per cent seating occupancy. But, people are avoiding visiting malls, theaters and cinema halls because of no absolute solution to the deadly virus. However, amidst the coronavirus lockdown, the OTT platforms tried to entertain the audience with new movies and web series. Now, people also feel addicted to OTT platforms because it gives them privacy and a variety of content. So, to entertain you more and to make your festive month lively, we have listed these exciting movies and web-series releasing on the OTT platform (Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLive, Hotstar plus Disney and Netflix).

Laxmii

This is one of the most awaited films of 2020 which is finally going to release on Hotstar Plus Disney on November 9. The film features Akshay Kumar in the lead role. In the film, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of a transgender. The posters, teasers and the trailer of the film are intriguing.

Suraj Par Mangal Bhaari

Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Sheikh starrer Suraj Par Magal Bhari will release on November 3 on Zee5. The film also features Manoj Bajpayee in the pivotal role. The makers have released the trailer of the film last week, netizens called it an 'entertainment package'.

Chhalang

Chhalang is Hansal Mehta directorial based on the life of a PT teacher who suffers a lot fulfill his dreams. They will have the essence of romance, comedy, drama and struggle. The film features Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkumar Rao in the lead roles. It is releasing on Netflix on November 13.

Ashram 2

After the success of the first season, the makers of Aashram 2 are all set to release the second season of web series. The MX player original series casts Bobby Deol in the lead role. Bolly Deol will play the role of a baba, he is likely to play a similar character in this season. The web series is directed by ace director Prakash Jha.

Ludo

Anurag Basu's multi-starrer film 'Ludo' will release on November 11 on Netflix. The film is a comedy-thriller roller coaster ride that features Rajkumar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanaya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Sheik, Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the pivotal roles. The fans will get to see Rajkumar Rao is different avatars in the film.

Bichho Ka Khel

After Mirzapur, Divyendu Sharma is coming up with another violence and thriller web series-- Bichhoo Ka Khel. The series is streaming on Zee5 from November 18. The trailer of the film already impressed the audience. The film will showcase the story of a Banaras boy named Akhil Shrivastav.

