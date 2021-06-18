khushi kapoor took to her official social media handle to share her hot pictures wearing a lovely lavender coloured bikini. Recently, her sister Janhvi Kapoor too shared a series of pics in swimsuit. Read on to take a look

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Kapoor siblings are on a roll! Yes, both Janhvi and Kushi know how to make their fans drool. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor shared a few clicks from her beach day out wearing a white and animal print bikini which caught everyone's attention right from her fans to colleagues to family.

And now her sissy Khushi Kapoor too dropped a few pics clad in a lavendar coloured bikini, flaunting her HOT-BOD. Yes, the starkid took to her official social media handle and shared two photos where she can be seen posing outdoors wearing her swimsuit. Along with the pics, she wrote, "Pool day💜☀️".

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor's Instagram bikini post here:





View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

Isn't she looking fab? Wait till you see Janhvi's recent post.

Sharing her beach pics, the Roohi actress wrote, "Maybe half the beauty of every blurred sunset is that it is fleeting"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Well, lavender or animal print, they both are divas and can carry almost any outfit with panache.

For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor belong to a film family and are the daughters of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi. Where Janhvi has made her acting debut already with Karan Johar's 2018 film 'Dhadak', Khushi is yet to enter films.

Talking about her career, her father had earlier said in an interview, “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor." He further added, "I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about."

So guys, what are your thoughts on Khushi's bikini pics? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal