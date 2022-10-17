Bollywood News: TV Actress Vaishali Takkar Passes Away, Salman Khan Announces 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Release Date And More

Television industry and the audience recieved a shocking news on Sunday after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka fame actress was found dead in her house in Indore. The actress allegedly died from suicide and as per reports, a suicide note was found as well. Meanwhile, Salman Khan has announced the release date of his two much-awaited films, Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and booked the slots for Eid and Diwali 2023 respectively. Talking about Bigg Boss 16, Sreejita De becomes the first contestant this season to get evicted. Whereas, the k-pop group BTS gained 50 million viewership on their Busan concert livestream. Moreover, BTS' eldest member Jin announced his solo album at the concert. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.