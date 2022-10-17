Bollywood News: TV Actress Vaishali Takkar Passes Away, Salman Khan Announces 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Release Date And More

-
10:55 AM
Jisso And Jung Hae-In Reunite At BLACKPINK's World Tour Concert
BLACKPINK's Jisso and Jung Hae-In made the audience fell in love with them in the hit show Snowdrop' and their fans loved their on-screen chemistry. Moreover, the audience adore their off-screen chemistry and they are each other's supporter as well. Jung Hae-In is also a BLACKPINK fan and attened their concert on Sunday. Hae-In took the internet by storm after posing with Jisso and posted the picture on his Instagram story.View this post on Instagram
-
10:42 AM
Times Keerthy Suresh Proved That She Can Slay Saree Like No Other
Apart from impressing the audience with her powerful performance in the film, Keerthy Suresh is known for being a style diva as well. Take a look at her stunning saree looks.
-
10:25 AM
Prajakta Koli aka Mostly Sane Paints The Town In Red In A Classy Suit
Prajakta Koli was recently seen in Netflix's Mismatched Season 2. The actress-YouTuber is currently busy promoting her show.View this post on Instagram
-
10:07 AM
House of the Dragon Episode 9 OUT
House Of The Dragon is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The much-awaited episode 9 is out now.View this post on Instagram
-
09:45 AM
Kartik Aaryan Participates In Breast Awareness Campaign
Sharing the pictures, Kartik wrote, "Breast Cancer Awareness ‘Early Diagnosis Saves Lives’. Honoured to Flag off the Cyclothon for Breast Cancer Awareness."View this post on Instagram
-
09:30 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Confronts Shalin
Sumbul asks Shalin what he and Tina said behind her back. Shalin informs Sumbul that everyone thinks she likes him. Sumbul also talks with Gautam about the misunderstandings with Shalin and also clarifies things with Shalin.
-
09:12 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Sajid's Comment on Groups and Television Stars
Shekhar talked about groupism with the contestants. Sajid Khan said that he is not a part of any group and hangs out with his roomies. He also said that successful tv stars are in a group together. This did not go well with Nimrit and Gautam.
-
08:49 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Teases Shalin and Tina
Shekhar tells Tina that she is a great actress as she can hide her feelings well. He then asked her to repeat that she is single and ready to mingle. To this, Tina tells Shekhar that she does not want to mingle with Shalin.
-
08:30 AM
Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber Break The Internet By Posing Together
There were several rumours regarding a feud between singer Selena Gomez and model Hailey Bieber. But they put end to the rumours by posing together. For the unversed, Selena is singer Justi Bieber's ex and Hailey is Justin's wife.View this post on Instagram
-
08:15 AM
Vaishali Takkar Death: Suicide Note Found
Speaking to news agency ANI, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Moti ur Rehman told ANI,” Rahul was Viashali’s neighbour and the suicide note indicates that he used to harass Vaishali, because of which she took such an extreme step. She was about to get married to another man and Rahul troubled her for that. The police are currently investigating the case.”
-
07:59 AM
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Vaishali Takkar Dies By Suicide
TELEVISION actress Vaishali Takkar, who's known for shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka dies by suicide. The suicide note was found as well.
Bollywood News: TV Actress Vaishali Takkar Passes Away, Salman Khan Announces 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Release Date And More
Mon, 17 Oct 2022 10:55 AM IST
Television industry and the audience recieved a shocking news on Sunday after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka fame actress was found dead in her house in Indore. The actress allegedly died from suicide and as per reports, a suicide note was found as well. Meanwhile, Salman Khan has announced the release date of his two much-awaited films, Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and booked the slots for Eid and Diwali 2023 respectively. Talking about Bigg Boss 16, Sreejita De becomes the first contestant this season to get evicted. Whereas, the k-pop group BTS gained 50 million viewership on their Busan concert livestream. Moreover, BTS' eldest member Jin announced his solo album at the concert. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.