08:50 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit and Shiv's Argument
Nimrit entered Shiv's bedroom to check for her lost rice packet. Shiv told Nimrit that she should have asked before checking and asked her to accept her mistake. This led to a major argument between the two and Nimrit started crying and accused him of making fun of her anxiety issues.
08:36 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin and Sumbul Argue
When Shalin did not take Sumbul's name for the captaincy task, Sumbul became upset and argued with Shalin. She told Shalin that she wanted to fight for captaincy and this led to an argument between them. Sumbul asked Shalin to ‘accept his mistake’. However, he told her to ‘shut up’.
08:21 AM
BIGG BOSS 16: Shiv Thakare Becomes The New Captain
Gautam Vig was removed from the captaincy position by Bigg Boss and contestants choose Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for the captaincy task. Meanwhile, Gautam was made sanchalak. During the task, he disqualified Priyanka and declared Shiv the winner.
08:06 AM
BTS To Enlist In Military Service
BTS' agency Big Hit Music has officially announced that the grpup will move forward with plans to fulfil their military service. Big Hit also announced that BTS' eldest member Jin will 'initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October and will follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government.'
07:50 AM
Drishyam 2 Trailer OUT
Ajay Devgn has unveiled the trailer of his suspense thriller 'Drishyam 2'. The movie also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna.
Bollywood News: Ajay Devgn-Starrer 'Drishyam 2' Trailer Out, Varun Dhawan's Bhediya First Look Out
The trailer of the much-awaited film Drishyam 2 is finally out. Starring Ajab Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran in the lead role, Drishyam 2 will continue the story of Vijay and his family 7 years later. Akshaye Khanna has joined the star cast of the second instalment. Meanwhile, the most popular kpop group in the world BTS will finally enlist for the military service and will reunite in 2025. BTS' eldest member Jin will be the first member to join the military service. In Vaishali Takkar's suicide case, her neighbours Rahul and his wife Disha have been book for allegedly persuading her for suicide. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.
18 October 2022