Bollywood News: Ajay Devgn-Starrer 'Drishyam 2' Trailer Out, Varun Dhawan's Bhediya First Look Out

The trailer of the much-awaited film Drishyam 2 is finally out. Starring Ajab Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran in the lead role, Drishyam 2 will continue the story of Vijay and his family 7 years later. Akshaye Khanna has joined the star cast of the second instalment. Meanwhile, the most popular kpop group in the world BTS will finally enlist for the military service and will reunite in 2025. BTS' eldest member Jin will be the first member to join the military service. In Vaishali Takkar's suicide case, her neighbours Rahul and his wife Disha have been book for allegedly persuading her for suicide. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.