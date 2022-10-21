Bollywood News: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon And Other Bollywood Celebs Dazzle At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash

-
01:10 PM
Ram Setu Gets Piracy Protection From '23 Rogue Websites' By Delhi High Court
Days before its release, ‘Ram Setu’ has won an important battle against piracy in the Delhi High Court. Reportedly, the makers of the film including the production house Cape of Good Films and writer/director Abhishek Sharma presented a list of 23 ‘rogue’ websites which release the movie illegally on digital platforms for the audiences to stream online.
Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu Gets Piracy Protection From '23 Rogue Websites' By Delhi High Court | Read
12:56 PM
Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Dating Ranveer Singh?
Bigg Boss' contestant Archana Gautam's life has been out in the public for a while. On the personal front, it is being reported that Archana Gautam is dating television actor Ranveer Singh Malik.
Bigg Boss 16: Is Archana Gautam Dating Ranveer Singh? Here's What We Know
12:40 PM
Siva Karthikeyan's Prince Releases TODAY
#Prince is all yours now Director @anudeepfilm ’s style of humour wil make you happy in this festive season Enjoy this light hearted, simple yet fun film in cinemas with ur friends and family #PrinceFromToday #PrinceDiwali pic.twitter.com/mriJdjDx3r— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) October 20, 2022
12:25 PM
Meet Huma Qureshi As Monica From 'Monica O My Darling'
Monica O My Darling will release on Netflix on November 11.View this post on Instagram
12:17 PM
Paris Hilton In Mumbai For Her Perfume Brand LaunchView this post on Instagram
12:05 PM
Malaika Arora Stuns In Black SareeView this post on Instagram
11:39 AM
Taylor Swift's Album 'Midnight' Out NOWView this post on Instagram
11:15 AM
Krishna Vrinda Vihari OTT Release Date
Naga Shaurya and Shirley Setia-starrer 'Krishna Vrinda Vihari' is all set for its OTT release a month after its theatrical release. According to reports, Krishna Vrinda Vihari will release on Netflix on October 23.
10:59 AM
Indian Predator Murder In Courtroom TRAILER OUT
The docu-series 'Indian Predator: Murder In Courtroom' will stream on Netflix from October 28.View this post on Instagram
10:45 AM
Four More Shots Please Season 3 Streaming NOW
Starring Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead role, the series revolves around four friends who try to live their life unapologetically. Four More Shots Please Season 3 is streaming on Prime Video.View this post on Instagram
10:31 AM
Fans Have This Say About Daemon Targaryen In House Of Dragon
House of the Dragon is gearing up for its finale episode next week. While fans of the epic dragon series are excited to witness the mega episode, the witched Daemon Targaryen has become a social media sensation.
House Of The Dragon: Daemon Targaryen Hailed As 'Internet's Boyfriend' , 'Best Character On The Show' On Social Media| Check Viral
10:14 AM
Tripling Season 3 Is Streaming Now
Tripling 3 stars Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar in the lead role. Meanwhile, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Kumud Mishra, and Shernaz Patel play pivotal roles in the series. The show is streaming on Zee5.View this post on Instagram
09:59 AM
Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Clicked Together At Manish Malhotra's PartyView this post on Instagram
09:45 AM
Inside Manish Malhotra's Diwali 2022 Party
Bollywood stars made a stylish entry at the Diwali Party hosted by fashion designer Manish Malhotra.
Vicky-Katrina, Sidharth-Kiara And Other B-Town Celebs Stun At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash | See Inside Pics
09:30 AM
Janhvi Kapoor Gives A Glimpse Of Her Week In SelfiesView this post on Instagram
09:15 AM
Liger (Hindi) OTT Release
Liger (Hindi) will stream on Disney+Hotstar from October 21.View this post on Instagram
08:59 AM
1899 Release Date
Netflix has announced a new series '1899', which will release on November 17.View this post on Instagram
08:45 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan To Promote 'Bhediya'
Bhediya stars Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan will promote Bhediya in the Bigg Boss house.View this post on Instagram
08:33 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar To Host Friday Episode
Karan Johar will host the Diwali special episode on Friday. Diwali celebratiin in Bigg Boss house will extend till Monday.View this post on Instagram
08:14 AM
The Crown Season TRAILER OUT
The Crown Season 5 will release on Netflix on November 9.View this post on Instagram
07:59 AM
Katrina Kaif Looked Stunning In Red Saree At Kriti Sanon's Diwali Party
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Attended Kriti Sanon's Diwali party on Wednesday.View this post on Instagram
LIVE BLOG
Bollywood News: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon And Other Bollywood Celebs Dazzle At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash
Simran Srivastav
Fri, 21 Oct 2022 01:10 PM IST
Kriti Sanon threw a big Diwali party and it was indeed a star-studded affair. From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday, many Bollywood celebrities attended the party. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is currently busy shooting for her film 'Chakda Xpress' and pictures from the set has went viral. The actress looks unrecognizable as cricketer Jhulan Goswami. SS Rajamouli's RRR has now went to Japan and has got a tremendous response from the audience. For all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities, take a look at out live blog.
21 October 2022