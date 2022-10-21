Bollywood News: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon And Other Bollywood Celebs Dazzle At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash

Kriti Sanon threw a big Diwali party and it was indeed a star-studded affair. From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday, many Bollywood celebrities attended the party. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is currently busy shooting for her film 'Chakda Xpress' and pictures from the set has went viral. The actress looks unrecognizable as cricketer Jhulan Goswami. SS Rajamouli's RRR has now went to Japan and has got a tremendous response from the audience. For all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities, take a look at out live blog.