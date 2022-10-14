Bollywood News: Ayushmann Khurrana-Starrer 'Doctor G' Releases Today And More

Bollywood stars celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth yesterday and it was all about love. From the newlyweds, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to Bollywood's adorable couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Bollywood celebs on Karwa Chauth shared some beautiful pictures on social media. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Doctor G' will release today. Parineeti Chopra's action film 'Code Name Tiranga' will hit the theatres today as well. Netflix's much-awaited show Mismatched 2 will release as well. For the latest updates on Bollywood, Hollywood and south Indian cinema, catch up with our live blog.