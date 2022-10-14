Bollywood News: Ayushmann Khurrana-Starrer 'Doctor G' Releases Today And More

-
10:45 AM
'Drishyam 2' New Poster Introduces Akshaye Khanna
Drishyam 2 will hit the theatres on November 18, 2022. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Shriyan Saran and Tabu in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna has joined the star cast for the sequel.View this post on Instagram
-
10:30 AM
Code Name Tiranga Release Today
Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu-starrer 'Code Name Tiranga' has been released in theatres. Here, the actor can be seen interacting with their fans to promote their film.
-
10:15 AM
Monster Release Date: When And Where To Watch Mohanlal's Film
Mohanlal's film 'Monster' will hit the theatres on October 21, 2022.
Monster Release Date: When And Where To Watch Mohanlal As A Sikh Cop In This Malayalam Thriller
-
09:59 AM
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Karwa Chauth
Priyanka Chopra wished everyone on Karwa Chauth and shared the picture of her Mehendi as well.
-
09:45 AM
The School For Good And Evil Release Date
Netflix has announced the new series 'The School For Good And Evil'. The show will stream on October 19.
-
09:30 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam asked to 'Shut Up'
The contestants voted Archana Gautam to be the most talkative contestant in the house. Further, Bigg Boss asked Archana to remain silent and asked Shalin to be her mouthpiece.
-
09:15 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Kisses Soundarya
To make Gautam Vig jealous, Shalin Bhanot kissed Soundarya Sharma. This irked Gautam and he called it cheap.
Read More: Bigg Boss 16 Oct 13 Written Update: Shalin Kisses Soundarya, Archana Asked To 'Shut Up'
-
08:55 AM
Kareena Kapoor Proves That She Is The Coolest Mom
Kareena Kapoor shared some adorable pictures with her youngest son Jeh and these pictures prove she is the coolest mom in the town.View this post on Instagram
-
08:40 AM
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Celebrate Their First Karwa Chauth
Vicky and Katrina got married in December last year and celebrated their first Karwa Chauth yesterday.View this post on Instagram
-
08:33 AM
Mismatched Season 2 To Release On Netflix Today
Netflix's most-awaited show 'Mismatched 2' will release today. The show stars Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf in the lead role.View this post on Instagram
-
08:03 AM
Ayushmann Khurrana's Film 'Doctor G' To Release Today
Doctor G stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet. The movie will hit the theatres on October 14, 2022.View this post on Instagram
Bollywood News: Ayushmann Khurrana-Starrer 'Doctor G' Releases Today And More
Simran Srivastav
Fri, 14 Oct 2022 10:45 AM IST
Bollywood stars celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth yesterday and it was all about love. From the newlyweds, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to Bollywood's adorable couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Bollywood celebs on Karwa Chauth shared some beautiful pictures on social media. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Doctor G' will release today. Parineeti Chopra's action film 'Code Name Tiranga' will hit the theatres today as well. Netflix's much-awaited show Mismatched 2 will release as well. For the latest updates on Bollywood, Hollywood and south Indian cinema, catch up with our live blog.
14 October 2022