Bollywood News: Vikram Gokhale's Family Refutes His Death Rumours And More

Simran Srivastav
Thu, 24 Nov 2022 09:25 AM IST
HIT 2, starring Adivi Desh, will release on December 2 and its trailer is out now. Apart from this, Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'An Action Hero' and Kartik Aaryan's Freddy will release on the same day. Meanwhile, the news of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale's death came out on Wednesday, however, his family has refuted the rumours. Ajay Devgn's film Drishyam 2 turned out to be a box-office success. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are busy promoting their film Bhediya. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.

