08:41 AM
Chris Evan, Dwayne Johnson To Do A Christmas Movie TogetherView this post on Instagram
08:24 AM
Britney Spears Reveals She Has 'Incurable Nerve Disorder', Check Her PostView this post on Instagram
08:09 AM
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery TRALIER OUTView this post on Instagram
07:53 AM
Kartik Aaryan's Freddy Trailer OUTView this post on Instagram
Delhi Air Pollution: Primary Schools To Reopen From Nov 9, WFH Order Revoked As AQI Improves | DetailsIndia
Bollywood News: Kartik Aaryan's Freddy Trailer OUT, Adipurush Released Date Postponed And More
Tue, 08 Nov 2022 08:41 AM IST
Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Freddy' is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar on December 2. The trailer of this suspense thriller has been dropped. The makers of Stranger Things have announced the title of first episode of the fifth season. The title is 'The Crawl' and season 5 will start from where season 4 ended. Adipurush's release date has been postponed and the movie will now release on June 16, 2023. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have welcomed their first child and it's a girl. As soon as the news came out, their friends and family members started pouring the congratulatory messages. Meanwhile, Phone Bhoot, Mili and Double XL are not able to attract the audience to the theatres and their box office performance remains below average. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.