Bollywood News: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor And Sonam Kapoor Complete 15 Years In Film Industry And More

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is busy promoting her film 'Yashoda', which will release on November 11. During an interview, Samantha opened up about her diagnosis 'Myositis' and got emotional. Meanwhile, one of the most awaited shows on Netflix 'The Crown 5' will release today. The ratings of the fifth season dropped even before its release. Whereas, Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Breathe into the shadows' season 2 will also release today. Phone Bhoot, Mili and Double XL are not able to attract an audience to the theatres and their box office performance remains below average. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.