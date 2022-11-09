-
09:53 AM
Breathe Into The Shadows Now StreamingView this post on Instagram
-
09:30 AM
Breathe: Into the Shadows Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Abhishek Bachchan’s Suspense Thriller
Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Breathe’ has returned with an all-new season on November 9. With a stellar performance in ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ Season 1, audiences are expecting to be wowed by the ‘Dasvi’ star’s performance yet again.
-
-
09:14 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka, Gori and Sumbul are nominated
In the nomination task, the contestants were asked to give a rose to those whom they want to save. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gori Nagori and Sumbul Touqeer are nominated in the end.
-
-
08:55 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Lashes Out At Shalin Bhanot For Not Supporting Her
Sumbul and Shalin argue with each other and Sumbul say that Shalin does not support her. She also says that she does not want to come between Shalin and Tina.
-
-
08:39 AM
Rashmika Mandanna Pens Long Note On Receiving Hate
Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram and penned a heartbreaking note about the hate she has received in her career and the unnecessary rumours surrounding her.
-
-
08:15 AM
Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu Team Up For 'The Crew'View this post on Instagram
-
07:57 AM
Check The Recap Of The Crown Season 1 To 4
Before @TheCrownNetflix Season 5 arrives on Wednesday, get up to speed with your official S1-4 recap. pic.twitter.com/YCurwC5Iwm— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 7, 2022
-
07:38 AM
The Crown 5: The New Star Cast Attend Premiere Of Season 5
The new cast of The Crown dazzled at the world premiere of Season 5 in London. pic.twitter.com/J25uXnaM6f— The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) November 8, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Bollywood News: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor And Sonam Kapoor Complete 15 Years In Film Industry And More
Simran Srivastav
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 09:53 AM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is busy promoting her film 'Yashoda', which will release on November 11. During an interview, Samantha opened up about her diagnosis 'Myositis' and got emotional. Meanwhile, one of the most awaited shows on Netflix 'The Crown 5' will release today. The ratings of the fifth season dropped even before its release. Whereas, Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Breathe into the shadows' season 2 will also release today. Phone Bhoot, Mili and Double XL are not able to attract an audience to the theatres and their box office performance remains below average. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.
09 November 2022