02 November 2022
More In News
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
World
-
Technology
-
Entertainment
-
Pregnancy and Parenting
LIVE BLOG
Bollywood News: Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates His 57th Birthday And More
Simran Srivastav
Wed, 02 Nov 2022 10:48 AM IST
Wed, 02 Nov 2022 10:48 AM IST
Today Bollywood will celebrate the birthday of Badshah of film industry, Shah Rukh Khan. On his birthday, his iconic film DDLJ will re release in theatres. It has also been reported that SRK's upcoming film Pathaan's teaser will also release today. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are busy promoting their horror comedy 'Phone Bhoot'. The movie will clash with Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Mili and she is busy promoting her film as well. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are also promoting Bhediya. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.