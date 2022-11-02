Bollywood News: Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates His 57th Birthday And More

08:10 AM

A look inside Shah Rukh Khan's mansion 'Mannat'

SHAH Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Mumbai luxurious mansion 'Mannat' is a dream house for many. The house has also become a tourist attraction and people across the country come outside Mannat to click pictures. From sea-facing view to a study and a work space to beautiful outer space, Mannat is straight out of a fairytale. The lavish house is worth around Rs 200 crores and is located opposite Bandstand in Mumbai.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's luxurious home from the pictures shared by them on social media.

