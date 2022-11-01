  • News
LIVE BLOG

Bollywood News: Priyanka Chopra Returns To India After 3 Years, Monica O My Darling Trailer Out And More

Priyanka Chopra has returned to India after three years. The actress informed this on Monday and said that she is finally coming home. As per reports, she will meet Vishal Bharadwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the future projects. Whereas, Rajkumar Rao's much awaited film Monica O My Darling will release on November 11. The film's trailer is out. Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are busy promoting their horror comedy 'Phone Bhoot'. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are also promoting Bhediya. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.

