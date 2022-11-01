Bollywood News: Priyanka Chopra Returns To India After 3 Years, Monica O My Darling Trailer Out And More

-
11:49 AM
Phone Bhoot Stars' Halloween 2022 BashView this post on Instagram
-
11:32 AM
Hansika Motwani To Marry Business Partner Sohail Kathuria In December?
Hansika Motwani will reportedly get married in Jaipur’s Mundota Fort and Palace. The fort is almost 450 years old and will host the lavish ceremony by this year's end.
-
11:12 AM
BTS' RM To Release His Album Soon
BigHit confirmed RM's solo album but did not reveal any other details about it. "RM will be releasing a solo album, and he is currently in preparations," BigHit's statement read.
-
10:46 AM
Salman Khan's Judwaa Co-Star Rambha Injured In Car Crash In Canada
Bollywood actress Rambha Indra Kumar, who is known for her work in Salman Khan's Judwaa, met with a car crash in Canada. The actress took to social media and shared the pictures of her car accident. Her children and her nanny are safe but got some minor injuries. She revealed that her daughter Sasha is still in the hospital.
-
10:30 AM
Qala Release Date Announced
Qala will release on Netflix on December 1.View this post on Instagram
-
10:15 AM
Janhvi Kapoor Promotes Mili In DelhiView this post on Instagram
-
09:55 AM
Ranbir Kapoor To Make An Appearance In Rocket Gang's Song
-
09:41 AM
Kantara Broke Another Record At The Box Office
‘Kantara’ has broken a record made by megastar Prabhas. The Kannada blockbuster has now recorded the biggest fifth weekend of all time in India, leaving behind Prabhas-starrer ‘Baahubali 2’.
-
09:26 AM
Ishaan Khatter Turns Into Willy Wonka For Halloween 2022View this post on Instagram
-
09:10 AM
Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Forgets Their Wedding AnniversaryView this post on Instagram
-
08:52 AM
Kriti Sanon Shares BTS of Bhediya's Song 'Thumkeshwari'View this post on Instagram
-
08:36 AM
Sara Ali Khan is an absolute beauty in ethnic attireView this post on Instagram
-
08:20 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik tries to impress the ladies
Abdu is one of the favourite contestants in the Bigg Boss house and is also adored by the ladies. In this episode, the singer tries to woo the ladies by praising them. He tells Gori Nagori, Soundarya Sharma and Tina Datta that they are looking beautiful while they were getting ready for Shekhar Suman's segment.
-
08:06 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Calls Priyanka Chahar Choudhary 'Gautam Ki Chamchi'
Priyanka Chaar Choudhary and Archana Gautam have shared a good friendship since the start. However, the two friends got into an argument in front of Shekhar Suman over kitchen duties. Priyanka even said that she does not want to work with a politician in the kitchen. Archana calls her 'Gautam Ki Chamchi'. This infuriates Priyanka and she calls Archana unhygienic.
-
07:51 AM
Katrina Kaif Becomes Harley Quinn For Halloween, Vicky Turns Director For HerView this post on Instagram
-
07:35 AM
Monica O My Darling TRAILER OUTView this post on Instagram
-
07:19 AM
Priyanka Chopra Returns To India After 3 Years
Delhi Narela Fire: 2 Dead, Several Feared Trapped In Massive Blaze At Footwear Factory; Dousing ops UnderwayIndia
Bollywood News: Priyanka Chopra Returns To India After 3 Years, Monica O My Darling Trailer Out And More
Simran Srivastav
Tue, 01 Nov 2022 11:49 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra has returned to India after three years. The actress informed this on Monday and said that she is finally coming home. As per reports, she will meet Vishal Bharadwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the future projects. Whereas, Rajkumar Rao's much awaited film Monica O My Darling will release on November 11. The film's trailer is out. Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are busy promoting their horror comedy 'Phone Bhoot'. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are also promoting Bhediya. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.
01 November 2022