-
08:32 AM
Bigg Boss Schools Shalin Bhanot, Asks Him to 'Stop His Acting Audition'
Bigg Boss assembled everyone and asked Shalin to appear in the confession room. He gives Shalin his 150 gm of Chicken and asks him to stop acting in the house. He reminds Shalin that this is a reality show and that everyone should be real in the house.
Bigg Boss 16 Oct 30 Written Update: Bigg Boss Schools Shalin Bhanot, Asks Him to 'Stop His Acting Audition'
-
08:16 AM
Janhvi Kapoor was dressed as Mortica Addams At Halloween PartyView this post on Instagram
-
07:58 AM
Ananya Panday Recreates Classic Kareena Kapoor's Scene From K3GView this post on Instagram
More In News
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
What Is C-295, The Defence Aircraft To Be Made In Gujarat? How Will It Boost IAF's Capabilities? | ExplainedIndia
-
Technology
-
T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: Miller, Markram Steer South Africa To Top Of Group 2 After Win Over IndiaCricket
-
Electronics
Bollywood News: Ananya Panday Celebrates Her Birthday With B-Town Stars And More
Mon, 31 Oct 2022 08:32 AM IST
Bollywood stars know how to party and celebrate every festival lavishly. Gen z stars threw a big Halloween party and they were seen dressed as different characters. Ananya Panday made heads turn as she was dressed as Poo from K3G and Kareena Kapoor approved of her look. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was dressed as Julia Robert, Navya Naveli as Princess Jasmine and Shanaya Kapoor as Princess of Genovia. Whereas, Ananya also celebrated her birthday with her B-town friends. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are busy promoting their horror comedy 'Phone Bhoot'. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are also promoting Bhediya. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.