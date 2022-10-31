Bollywood News: Ananya Panday Celebrates Her Birthday With B-Town Stars And More

Bollywood stars know how to party and celebrate every festival lavishly. Gen z stars threw a big Halloween party and they were seen dressed as different characters. Ananya Panday made heads turn as she was dressed as Poo from K3G and Kareena Kapoor approved of her look. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was dressed as Julia Robert, Navya Naveli as Princess Jasmine and Shanaya Kapoor as Princess of Genovia. Whereas, Ananya also celebrated her birthday with her B-town friends. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are busy promoting their horror comedy 'Phone Bhoot'. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are also promoting Bhediya. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.