09:25 AM
Katrina Kaif Looked Like A Dream In Classic Black Saree
Katrina Kaif dazzled in a black see-through saree. She attended Krishan Kumar's Diwali party with Vicky Kaushal.View this post on Instagram
09:07 AM
House Of The Dragon Season Finale OUT NOWView this post on Instagram
08:49 AM
Ananya Panday Stuns In Red SareeView this post on Instagram
08:31 AM
Janhvi Kapoor Extends Diwali Wishes From Mr And Mrs Mahi TeamView this post on Instagram
08:16 AM
Anushka Sharma Pens Heartfelt Note For Virat Kohli
Anushka wrote, "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before. So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!!
Love you forever and through thick and thin."
LIVE BLOG
Bollywood News: B-Town Stars Celebrate Diwali; Anushka Sharma, SRK Pen Heartfelt Note For Virat Kohli
Simran Srivastav
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 09:25 AM IST
The auspicious festival of Diwali is here and it is also the party season for our favourite Bollywood celebrities. From Bhumi Pednekar to Kriti Sanon to Ekta Kapoor, Bollywood stars hosted some big Diwali bash for the film industry. Meanwhile, Pan-India star Prabhas celebrated his birthday on Sunday. His also unveiled his first look from his upcoming film 'Project K' and also unveiled a new poster of Adipurush. Anushka Sharma penned a heartfelt note for husband Virat Kohli as India won the match. For all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities, take a look at out live blog.
24 October 2022