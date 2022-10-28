Bollywood News: Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon Groove To Bhediya's New Song 'Thumkeshwari', Netflix's Khakee Teaser OUT And More

-
01:47 PM
Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' Completes 6 YearsView this post on Instagram
-
01:30 PM
KGF Star Yash To Be Seen In Brahmastra 2?
As per the reports, Yash has been approached for Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra Part Two: Dev’. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, the film minted Rs 425 crore at the worldwide box office and became a huge hit.
Yash Offered 'Dev' Role In ‘Brahmastra 2’, ‘Mahabharata’ Duology Post ‘KGF 2’ Blockbuster Success: Reports
-
01:13 PM
Riteish Deshmukh Unveils Poster Of His Marathi Film 'Ved'View this post on Instagram
-
12:52 PM
'Fighter' Release Date AnnouncedView this post on Instagram
Fighter Release Date: When And Where To Watch Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone's Action Film
-
12:36 PM
Coldplay's Chris Martin Makes A Cameo Appearance in Jin's The Astronaut
BTS' Jin has collaborated with Coldplay for his song 'The Astronaut'. Coldplay's Chris Martin makes a cameo appearance in the music video as a new anchor.
BTS: Jin's Solo Single 'The Astronaut' Is A Heartwarming Tale Of Finding Your True Home | Watch
-
12:20 PM
BTS' Jin's Song 'The Astronaut' OUT
-
11:59 AM
Khakee TEASER OUTView this post on Instagram
-
11:45 AM
Rishab Shetty's Kantara Box Office Collection
‘Kantara’ released theatrically on September 30 in only Kannada language, following which the film was released in Hindi after two weeks. Within a span of 28 days, the film managed to collect over Rs 201 crore at the Indian box office. Trade analysts are predicting that the film’s lifetime collection will cross the Rs 300 crore mark globally.
Kantara Box Office Collection: With Rs 250 Crore Worldwide Collection, Rishab Shetty’s Film Creates Another BIG Record
-
11:26 AM
Monica O MY Darling New Poster OUTView this post on Instagram
-
11:09 AM
Flames Season 3 Releases TODAY
Flames 3 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 28.View this post on Instagram
-
10:52 AM
Rihana Attends Black Panther 2 PremiereView this post on Instagram
-
10:37 AM
Janhvi Kapoor Looks Stunning In Green SareeView this post on Instagram
-
10:18 AM
5 Times Birthday Girl Aditi Rao Hydari Exuded Elegance And Grace In Saree
HAPPY Birthday, Aditi Rao Hydari! When you say elegance, grace and royalty, we think about Aditi Rao Hydari. The actress has always proved her talent and versatility as an actor with her stellar performances in the film. But Aditi knows how to impress everyone with her beauty, charm and elegance. She always manages to ace each and every look, but there is no one like Aditi when it comes to acing the ethnic look.
Fashion Friday: 5 Times Birthday Girl Aditi Rao Hydari Exuded Elegance And Grace In Saree
-
10:06 AM
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery OTT Release Date
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will stream on Netflix from December 23, 2022.View this post on Instagram
-
09:52 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka and Archana Fight
Priyanka and Archana share a good friendship in the Bigg Boss house and are always supporting each other. However, the two got into a fight after Archana gets angry at Priyanka for using the same jug kept in the kitchen.
-
09:37 AM
Bigg Boss 16 House Turns Into A Hostel
The Bigg Boss house turns into a hostel. Sajid Khan becomes a security guard and Archana becomes a warden. The boys and the girls get separate hostels and try to talk to each other.View this post on Instagram
-
09:21 AM
Janhvi Kapoor Joins Madhuri Dixit On Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa SetView this post on Instagram
-
09:06 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin and Tina's On-Off Relationship
During a task, Shalin tries to propose to Tina and Tina asks him not to fake anything. They also get into a fight during a task. Later at night, Shalin tells Archana that he does not love Tina and love is a far-fetched thing for him.
Bigg Boss 16 Oct 27 Written Update: Shalin Bhanot Says He Does Not Love Tina Datta
-
08:50 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Groove To 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'
Bhootni Kay on Bigg Boss 16 uff#phonebhoot #katrinakaif pic.twitter.com/i8aEo2iSKl— PhoneBhoot 4th November (@MsHarleenSahani) October 27, 2022
-
08:33 AM
Crime Docu-Series 'Indian Predator: Murder In The Courtroom' To Release Today
Indian Predator: Murder In The Courtroom will release on Netflix on October 28.View this post on Instagram
-
08:17 AM
Samantha-starrer 'Yashoda' TRANILER OUT
-
08:06 AM
Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif Are The New Gym BuddiesView this post on Instagram
-
07:49 AM
Black Panther 2 New Promo OutView this post on Instagram
More In News
-
World
-
World
-
India
-
India
-
World
-
Urfi Javed Slams ‘Anupamaa’ Star Sudhanshu Pandey’s ‘Ghastly Videos’ Remark, Says ‘Watch Your Own Show First’ | ReadEntertainment
-
Fashion
LIVE BLOG
Bollywood News: Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon Groove To Bhediya's New Song 'Thumkeshwari', Netflix's Khakee Teaser OUT And More
Simran Srivastav
Fri, 28 Oct 2022 01:47 PM IST
Fri, 28 Oct 2022 01:47 PM IST
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon launched a new song from their upcoming film 'Bhediya'. Titled 'Thumkeshwari', the song was launched in Mumbai on Friday. 'Bhediya' is being touted as India's first creature-comedy film and will hit the theaters this November 2022. Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Freddy will have a direct-to-digital release on OTT giant Disney+Hotstar. Whereas, Bollywood mourned the demise of veteran director. Deepika Padukone took the Internet by surprise as she posted a reel with 'gym buddy' Katrina Kaif. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.
28 October 2022