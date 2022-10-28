  • News
Bollywood News: Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon Groove To Bhediya's New Song 'Thumkeshwari', Netflix's Khakee Teaser OUT And More

Simran Srivastav
Fri, 28 Oct 2022 01:47 PM IST
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon launched a new song from their upcoming film 'Bhediya'. Titled 'Thumkeshwari', the song was launched in Mumbai on Friday. 'Bhediya' is being touted as India's first creature-comedy film and will hit the theaters this November 2022. Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Freddy will have a direct-to-digital release on OTT giant Disney+Hotstar. Whereas, Bollywood mourned the demise of veteran director. Deepika Padukone took the Internet by surprise as she posted a reel with 'gym buddy' Katrina Kaif. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.

28 October 2022
