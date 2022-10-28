Bollywood News: Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon Groove To Bhediya's New Song 'Thumkeshwari', Netflix's Khakee Teaser OUT And More

10:18 AM

5 Times Birthday Girl Aditi Rao Hydari Exuded Elegance And Grace In Saree

HAPPY Birthday, Aditi Rao Hydari! When you say elegance, grace and royalty, we think about Aditi Rao Hydari. The actress has always proved her talent and versatility as an actor with her stellar performances in the film. But Aditi knows how to impress everyone with her beauty, charm and elegance. She always manages to ace each and every look, but there is no one like Aditi when it comes to acing the ethnic look.

