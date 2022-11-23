Bollywood News: Ajay Devgn-Starrer 'Bholaa' Teaser Out, Kartik Aaryan Unveils First Look Of Shehzada And More

Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and also unveiled the first look of his upcoming action film 'Shehzada'. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role and it is directed by Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn also unveiled the teaser of his directorial Bholaa. His latest film Drishyam 2 turned out to be a box-office success. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are busy promoting their film Bhediya. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.