Bollywood News: Mahesh Babu's Father Superstar Krishna Passes Away And More

09:56 AM
Jennifer Anniston’s Father And ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star John Aniston Dies At 89
Veteran actor John Anniston passed away at the age of 89. The Hollywood star was famously known for his stint in the popular series ‘Days Of Our Lives’, which he was a part of for over 39 years.
09:40 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Tina and Sajid Argue
Tina becomes angry with Sajid because he preferred Abdu over Shalin and Tina in the captaincy task. She adds that she wasn't given any benefits despite supporting Sajid.
Bigg Boss 16 Nov 14 Written Update: Sajid Khan Is The New Captain, Tina Says She Will Never Trust Sajid
09:25 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan is the new captain
Bigg Boss announces that Sajid Khan is the new captain of the house. Some contestants called the decision unfair, whereas some contestants were happy.
09:07 AM
Ranveer Singh Surprises Deepika Padukone On Their Wedding Anniversary
08:49 AM
Nani Expresses Grief On The Demise Of Superstar Krishna
SUPER STAR KRISHNA— Nani (@NameisNani) November 15, 2022
End of an era.
My deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh sir,family and Krishna Gaaru’s extended family which includes you,me and every telugu cinema fan.
08:38 AM
Chiranjeevi Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Superstar Krishna
November 15, 2022
08:24 AM
Film Industry pays tribute to late superstar Krishna
Superstar Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, popularly known as Superstar Krishna, passes away on Tuesday at the age of 79. Superstar Krishna, the father of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday morning and was admitted to the hospital in Hyderabad.
07:49 AM
Mahesh Babu's Father Superstar Krishna Passes Away
TELUGU Superstar Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, famously known by his stage name 'Krishna', Tuesday, died after a cardiac arrest. He was 79. Superstar Krishna, the father of Telugu star Mahesh Babu, was admitted to the hospital in Hyderabad on Monday after he suffered a massive heart attack. The entire Telugu industry is mourning the loss of one of its most loved superstars.
Bollywood News: Mahesh Babu's Father Superstar Krishna Passes Away And More
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 09:56 AM IST
Mahesh Babu's father Superstar Krishna passes away at the age of 79. He suffered from a cardiac arrest on Monday morning. Earlier, the hospital said that his condition was critical and he was put on a ventilator. Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's RRR has taken Indian cinema to new heights across the globe and the craze for the film is still not over. Now, the filmmaker revealed that his father is working on the script of RRR 2. Currently, Rajamouli is working on a film with Mahesh Babu. Meanwhile, Uunchai has shown amazing growth at the box office despite the limited shows. Varun Dhawan and Kirti Sanon are busy promoting their film Bhediya. Ajay Devgn is also promoting his film Drishyam 2, which will release this Friday. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.