Bollywood News: RRR 2 In Development, Confirms SS Rajamouli And More

SS Rajamouli's RRR has taken Indian cinema to new heights across the globe and the craze for the film is still not over. Now, the filmmaker revealed that his father is working on the script of RRR 2. Currently, Rajamouli is working on a film with Mahesh Babu. Meanwhile, Uunchai has shown an amazing growth at the box office despite the limited shows. Varun Dhawan and Kirti Sanon are busy promoting their film Bhediya. Ajay Devgn is also promoting his film Drishyam 2, which will release this Friday.