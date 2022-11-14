  • News
Bollywood News: RRR 2 In Development, Confirms SS Rajamouli And More

Simran Srivastav
Mon, 14 Nov 2022 09:56 AM IST
SS Rajamouli's RRR has taken Indian cinema to new heights across the globe and the craze for the film is still not over. Now, the filmmaker revealed that his father is working on the script of RRR 2. Currently, Rajamouli is working on a film with Mahesh Babu. Meanwhile, Uunchai has shown an amazing growth at the box office despite the limited shows. Varun Dhawan and Kirti Sanon are busy promoting their film Bhediya. Ajay Devgn is also promoting his film Drishyam 2, which will release this Friday. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.

14 November 2022

  • 09:56 AM

    Sita Ramam (Hindi) To Stream On Hotstar

     
     
     
  • 09:41 AM

    5 Times Ranveer Singh Was Deepika Padukone's Biggest Fanboy

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dated for over 6 years before getting married in 2018. They have worked together in over 5 films together in which they starred opposite each other in 3. On their wedding anniversary, take a look at the moments when Ranveer Singh was Deepika Padukone's biggest fanboy.

  • 09:22 AM

    Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Walked Out Of Hera Pheri 3

    Akshay revealed that he was not happy with some creative aspects of the film so he walked out of the project. He also expresses his sadness and apologised to his fans as well. "It is a part of my life and my journey. I am very upset that I am not part of it but I am not happy with how things have shaped up the creative aspects. So I just backed out. I am grateful to my fans," Akshay said at an event organised by Hindustan Times.

  • 09:05 AM

    Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area Part 2 OTT Release Date

    Announcing the new season, Netflix wrote, "When all bets are off, the real heist begins. Follow the next big heist, watch Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part II on 9th December!"

     
     
     
  • 08:50 AM

    Ranveer Singh Honoured At Marrakech International Film Festival

     
     
     
  • 08:31 AM

    Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Returns to the house

    As Archana returns to the Bigg Boss house, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Soundarya Sharma get excited to see her. Sajid Khan opposes Archana's entry into the Bigg Boss house, whereas Priyanka defends her. Tina and Mc Stan also express their displeasure on Archana's return.


  • 08:16 AM

    Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia talks about her mental health

    Nimrit tells Bigg Boss that she is claustrophobic and also exhausted in the house. She cries and says that people think she is weak because she cries. Later, she tells Mc Stan and Shiv that she had depression for over a year and breaks down.

  • 08:01 AM

    RRR 2 is Confirmed, SS Rajamouli gives a big update

    RRR has taken Indian cinema to new heights worldwide and has become one of the most successful films of 2022. Even after months of the release of RRR, the movie's craze is not going anywhere and is still trending on the OTT platforms. Here's some good news for all RRR fans! Director SS Rajamouli has confirmed that RRR 2 is in the works and his father is working on the script.

