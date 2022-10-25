  • News
Bollywood News: Ram Setu And Thank God To Release Today, Ant Man 3 Trailer Out And More

Simran Srivastav
Tue, 25 Oct 2022 08:06 AM IST
Every Diwali, Bollywood has a treat for the audience as we see some big theatre releases. Ajay Devgn-starrer Thank God and Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu will release in theatres today. Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrated Diwali on a grand scale and celebs including Ekta Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Krishan Kumar, among others hosted a big Diwali party. Marvel's much awaited film Ant Man 5 will soon release in theatres and its trailer is out now. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.

25 October 2022

  • 08:06 AM

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's First Diwali

  • 07:48 AM

    Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer OUT

