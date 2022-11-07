Alia and Ranbir Baby LIVE Updates: Gal Gadot, Katrina Kaif And Other Celebs Congratulate The Couple On Their 'Magical' Baby Girl

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have welcomed their first child and it's a girl. As soon as the news came out, their friends and family members started pouring the congratulatory messages. Meanwhile, Phone Bhoot, Mili and Double XL are not able to attract the audience to the theatres and their box office performance remains below average. However, Phone Bhoot showed a slight growth on Saturday, whereas Mili and Double XL still struggle. Aashiqui 2 singer-composer duo Palak Muchhal and Mithoon got married on Saturday in an intimated ceremony. The couple hosted a wedding reception on Sunday as well. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.