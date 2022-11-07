Alia and Ranbir Baby LIVE Updates: Gal Gadot, Katrina Kaif And Other Celebs Congratulate The Couple On Their 'Magical' Baby Girl

-
12:01 PM
Harry Styles' My Policeman Now Streaming On Prime VideoView this post on Instagram
-
11:45 AM
Rorschach ReleaseDateView this post on Instagram
Rorschach will stream from 11th November in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
-
11:30 AM
Netflix Shares BTS From The Sets Of Stranger Things 4View this post on Instagram
-
11:19 AM
Netflix Announces The Title Of Stranger Things Season 5 Ep 1View this post on Instagram
-
10:50 AM
5 Facts About The ‘Baahubali’ Star Anushka Shetty That You Probably Didn’t Know
'Baahubali’ star Anushka Shetty turned 41 on November 7. The diva, who has been away from the limelight for sometime, recently celebrated 17 years in the film industry.
On the occasion of Anushka Shetty’s birthday, take a look at 5 facts that you must know about the Telugu superstar:
-
10:35 AM
Kuttey Release Date
Kuttey stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Kumud Mishra. The movie will release on 13th January, 2023.View this post on Instagram
-
10:18 AM
Take A Look At Bollywood Stars Who Attended Palak Muchhal and Mithoon's Wedding Reception
AASHIQUI 2 singer-composer Palak Muchhal and Mithoon tied the knot on Sunday and hosted a wedding reception for their family and friends from the film industry. The wedding reception was indeed star-studded as it was attended by many celebs including Sonu Nigam, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla, among others.
-
09:46 AM
Kamal Haasan To Reunite With Mani Ratnam After 35 Years
Here we go again! #KH234— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 6, 2022
பயணத்தின் அடுத்த கட்டம்!
#ManiRatnam @Udhaystalin @arrahman #Mahendran @bagapath @RKFI @MadrasTalkies_ @RedGiantMovies_ @turmericmediaTM pic.twitter.com/ATAzzxAWCL
-
09:31 AM
Inside Palak Muchhal-Mithoon's Wedding ReceptionView this post on Instagram
-
09:14 AM
Om Raut Releases Official Statement As Adipurush's Release Date Gets Postponed
"Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and our commitment towards our Sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16th, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going," Om Raut's official statement reads.
Adipurush New Release Date: Prabhas-Starrer Postponed To 'Give Complete Visual Experience To Viewers'
-
08:51 AM
Adipurush Release Date PostponedView this post on Instagram
-
08:36 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman in the house
Shekhar Suman interacts with the contestants and roasts them in his 'Bigg Bulletin' segmant. He pokes fun at Ankit for not talking and also talks about Shalin's chicken issue.
-
08:20 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Loses Her Temper Over Archana Gautam
Sumbul and Archana start fighting in the middle of the night and the latter dragged Sumbul's father as well. Archana first confronted Sumbul for revealing the details of their conversation with Salman Khan to the contestants and also took a jibe at her career.
Bigg Boss 16 Nov 6 Written Update: Sumbul Touqeer Loses Her Temper As Archana Gautam Drags Her Father Into Argument
-
08:06 AM
Karan Johar Says He Has Become A 'Proud Nana' As Alia, Ranbir Welcome A Baby GirlView this post on Instagram
-
07:50 AM
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Blessed With A Baby GirlView this post on Instagram
-
-
-
-
-
KH234: Megastar Kamal Haasan Announces New Film With ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ Director Mani Ratnam After 35 YearsEntertainment
-
LIVE BLOG
Alia and Ranbir Baby LIVE Updates: Gal Gadot, Katrina Kaif And Other Celebs Congratulate The Couple On Their 'Magical' Baby Girl
Simran Srivastav
Mon, 07 Nov 2022 11:34 AM IST
Mon, 07 Nov 2022 11:34 AM IST
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have welcomed their first child and it's a girl. As soon as the news came out, their friends and family members started pouring the congratulatory messages. Meanwhile, Phone Bhoot, Mili and Double XL are not able to attract the audience to the theatres and their box office performance remains below average. However, Phone Bhoot showed a slight growth on Saturday, whereas Mili and Double XL still struggle. Aashiqui 2 singer-composer duo Palak Muchhal and Mithoon got married on Saturday in an intimated ceremony. The couple hosted a wedding reception on Sunday as well. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.
07 November 2022