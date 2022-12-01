-
Qala Screening
Directed by Anvita Dutt Guptan, Qala star Tripti Dimri, Babil Khan, Swastika Mukherjee, and Varun Grover in the lead role.
-
08:50 AM
Shah Rukh Khan's Special Message For Fans AS He Wraps Up Shooting For Dunki In SaudiView this post on Instagram
-
08:35 AM
Korean Web Series 'The Worst Evil' First Look OutView this post on Instagram
-
08:15 AM
Yodha Release Date Postponed
Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani in the lead role, has finally locked a release date. The action thriller film has been hitting the headlines ever since its announcement and the star cast has already wrapped up shooting for the film.
-
07:56 AM
Emily In Paris Season 3 Trailer OutView this post on Instagram
-
07:40 AM
Tripti Dimri's Qala Releases Today
She didn't want fame, glamour and success. She just wanted to make her Mumma proud. @NetflixIndia @OfficialCSFilmz #KarneshSsharma #AnvitaaDutt @tripti_dimri23#BabilKhan @swastika24 @samirkochhar @amit_sial @GirijaOak @ActorKamil @nowitsabhi #AadhyaJha #ManujMittra pic.twitter.com/7OlL65CsXp— Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri23) November 15, 2022
Bollywood News: Netflix's Original Film 'Qala' Releases Today And More
Simran Srivastav
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 09:07 AM IST
Qala, starring Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan in the lead role, is all set to release on Netflix today. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has wrapped up shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in Dubai. Salman Khan is busy as well shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and was seen wearing a lungi on the sets. Vijay Deverakonda was summoned by the ED over the 'Liger' finance case. For the unversed, Liger flopped at the box office. Drishyam 2 emerged as a Superhit film at the box office and the team threw a success party for the movie as well. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.
01 December 2022