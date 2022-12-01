  • News
Bollywood News: Netflix's Original Film 'Qala' Releases Today And More

Simran Srivastav
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 09:07 AM IST
Qala, starring Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan in the lead role, is all set to release on Netflix today. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has wrapped up shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in Dubai. Salman Khan is busy as well shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and was seen wearing a lungi on the sets. Vijay Deverakonda was summoned by the ED over the 'Liger' finance case. For the unversed, Liger flopped at the box office. Drishyam 2 emerged as a Superhit film at the box office and the team threw a success party for the movie as well. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.

01 December 2022
