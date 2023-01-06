Bollywood News LIVE: Bhuvan Bam's 'Taaza Khabar' Releases Today, Farzi First Look Out And More

Taaza Khabar, starring Bhuvan Bam in the lead role, will release on Disney+ Hotstar today. The show also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Prathmesh Parab and Deven Bhojani and it is directed by Himank Gaur. Moreover, Netflix's documentary 'Mumbai Mafia: Police vs Underworld' will release today as well. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has started working on her next film after a short break. The Yashoda actress was diagnosed with Myositis and was taking a break to focus on her health. Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog: