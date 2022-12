Bollywood News: Kartik Aaryan's 'Freddy', Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' Release Today And More

Freddy, starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in the lead role, will release today on Disney Plus Hotstar. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khuranna-starrer 'An Action Hero' will also release in theatres today. Shah Rukh Khan has wrapped up shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in Saudi and also unveiled a new poster of Pathaan. Salman Khan is busy as well shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and was seen wearing a lungi on the sets. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary yesterday and shared some unseen pictures from their wedding. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.