Bollywood News: Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, Netflix's Khakee: The Bihar Chapter To Release Today And More

09:43 AM

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin targets Sumbul

As the summon ends, Shalin and Tina target Sumbul requesting her to stay away from both of them as ordered by her father. Tina and Shalin clear out not to give any different angle to their relationship and also ask Bigg Boss to remove her bed from their room. Sumbul suddenly has a panic attack and at the request of Bigg Boss, she goes to the medical room. Archana and Nimrit also realize the seriousness of the matter and ask Sumbul to stay away from Shalin and Tina.

Bigg Boss 16 Nov 24 Written Updates: BB Slams Sumbul For Leaking Insights Of Show; Inmates Prepare For Captaincy Task