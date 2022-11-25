  • News
  • Entertainment
LIVE BLOG

Bollywood News: Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, Netflix's Khakee: The Bihar Chapter To Release Today And More

Simran Srivastav
Fri, 25 Nov 2022 09:43 AM IST
Bollywood News: Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, Netflix's Khakee: The Bihar Chapter To Release Today And More

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have announced the name of their beautiful daughter and it's Raha. Alia also explained the meaning of the name 'Raha'. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Bhediya' will hit the theatres today. Netflix's original web series 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' will also release today. Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale's health is still critical and is on a ventilator. His family dismissed the rumours of his death. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.

25 November 2022
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.