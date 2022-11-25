Bollywood News: Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, Netflix's Khakee: The Bihar Chapter To Release Today And More

-
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin targets Sumbul
As the summon ends, Shalin and Tina target Sumbul requesting her to stay away from both of them as ordered by her father. Tina and Shalin clear out not to give any different angle to their relationship and also ask Bigg Boss to remove her bed from their room. Sumbul suddenly has a panic attack and at the request of Bigg Boss, she goes to the medical room. Archana and Nimrit also realize the seriousness of the matter and ask Sumbul to stay away from Shalin and Tina.
Bigg Boss gets furious at Sumbul
Bigg Boss plays the phone conversation between Sumbul and her dad where they right away start by abusing Shalin and Tina, whereas no conversation either on health or family is once raised from either end. As Shalin gets shocked, BB on the other hand is furious as these types of conversations are against the format of the show and the BB house talks are not yet to be released with one's family and friends.
Bhediya Box Office Prediction
Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2' is still running successfully at the box office a week after its release and will clash with Bhediya on November 25. According to trade analysts, Bhediya is expected to have a good opening at the box office.
Meet IPS Officer Amit Lodha Who Inspired Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
KHAKEE: The Bihar Chapter has intrigued the audience with its unique storyline. However, many viewers don't know that the web series is inspired by the life of IPS Officer Amit Lodha and his book 'The Bihar Diaries'. In Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Karan Tacker has essayed the role of the fearless cop inspired by Amit Lodha, who goes against the gangsters in Bihar.
Kantara To Release On Prime Video TodayView this post on Instagram
Welcome to Chippendales Now Streaming HotstarView this post on Instagram
Bhediya To Hit Theatres TodayView this post on Instagram
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter To Release On Netflix TodayView this post on Instagram
Bollywood News: Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, Netflix's Khakee: The Bihar Chapter To Release Today And More
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have announced the name of their beautiful daughter and it's Raha. Alia also explained the meaning of the name 'Raha'. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Bhediya' will hit the theatres today. Netflix's original web series 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' will also release today. Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale's health is still critical and is on a ventilator. His family dismissed the rumours of his death. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.
25 November 2022