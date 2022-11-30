Bollywood News: Kriti Sanon Reacts To Her And Prabhas' Dating Rumours And More

Kriti Sanon has finally reacted to the rumours of dating Prabhas and called them absolutely baseless. For the unversed, the rumours of Kriti and Prabhas' dating were making rounds and there were some reports of them getting engaged as well. Talking about The Kashmir Files controversy, actor-producer Pallavi Joshi has also reacted to Nadav Lapid's statement after Vivek Agnihotri. Meanwhile, Drishyam 2 is currently ruling the box office and is headed towards Rs 200 cr club and is giving tough competition to Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Bhediya'. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.