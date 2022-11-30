-
09:41 AM
Nora Fatehi Performs At FIFA World Cup 2022View this post on Instagram
-
09:25 AM
BABYLON Trailer OUT
-
09:06 AM
Vadhandhi OTT Release DateView this post on Instagram
-
08:51 AM
Kartik Aaryan Gained 14 Kgs For FreddyView this post on Instagram
-
08:36 AM
Kriti Sanon Finally Reacts To Her Rumors Of Her Dating Prabhas
Kriti Sanon and Prabhas have been in the news ever since the rumours of their dating started making rounds. Adipurush co-stars reportedly got engaged as well. However, the Bhediya actress has finally broken her silence on these reports and rumours and called the dating rumours 'absolutely baseless'.
Read | 'Neither Pyaar Nor PR': Kriti Sanon Finally Reacts To Her Rumors Of Her Dating Prabhas
-
08:18 AM
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Settle Divorce
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finalised their divorce and the two will reportedly have join custody of their four children, according to Page Six. Moreover, Kanye will reportedly give Kim USD 2,00,000 a month in child support.
Read | Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Settle Divorce; Reality TV Star To Get $200K A Month In Child Support: Report
-
08:02 AM
Get To Know Qala Star Babil KhanView this post on Instagram
-
07:45 AM
Goodbye To Stream On NetflixView this post on Instagram
More In News
-
India
-
India
-
Breaking News Today Live: Six Dead, 15 Injured After UP Roadways Bus Collides With Truck In BahraichIndia
-
India
-
World
-
Entertainment
-
Electronics
LIVE BLOG
Bollywood News: Kriti Sanon Reacts To Her And Prabhas' Dating Rumours And More
Simran Srivastav
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 09:41 AM IST
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 09:41 AM IST
Kriti Sanon has finally reacted to the rumours of dating Prabhas and called them absolutely baseless. For the unversed, the rumours of Kriti and Prabhas' dating were making rounds and there were some reports of them getting engaged as well. Talking about The Kashmir Files controversy, actor-producer Pallavi Joshi has also reacted to Nadav Lapid's statement after Vivek Agnihotri. Meanwhile, Drishyam 2 is currently ruling the box office and is headed towards Rs 200 cr club and is giving tough competition to Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Bhediya'. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.
30 November 2022