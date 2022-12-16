LIVE Bollywood News: Avatar 2 And Govinda Naam Mera Release Today And More

Latest Bollywood News Today LIVE Updates: The much-awaited movie of the year 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' will hit the theatres today. The movie is returning with a sequel after 13 years and will have more instalments as well. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Govinda Naam Mera' was released on Disney Plus Hotstar today. Ranbir Kapoor also has a cameo in the film. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Pathaan' has gotten into a controversy after the release of its song 'Besharam Rang'. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean Cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.