-
12:18 PM
Kareena Kapoor Celebrates Her Eldest Son Taimur's BirthdayView this post on Instagram
-
11:59 AM
Avatar: The Way Of Water Review
Read | Avatar The Way Of Water Movie Review: James Cameron’s Visual Spectacle Let Down By A Weak Narrative
-
11:30 AM
Govinda Naam Mera Review
Read | Govinda Naam Mera Review: A Topsy-Turvy Murder Mystery Trying To Tickle With Good Comic Timing
-
11:15 AM
Avatar: The Way Of Water To Hit The Theatres Today
Welcome back to Pandora. Listen to the Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack featuring the song “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” by @theweeknd and original score from @simonfranglen.https://t.co/3XqdySxalZ— Avatar (@officialavatar) December 15, 2022
See #AvatarTheWayOfWater, only in theaters December 16. pic.twitter.com/0ijfF82fh2
-
10:53 AM
'Govinda Naam Mera' Releases TodayView this post on Instagram
More In News
-
India
-
'Asking Wrong Minister': Jaishankar Shuts Down Pak Journalist After His Question On Terrorism | WatchIndia
-
World
-
World
-
India
-
Entertainment
-
Electronics
LIVE BLOG
LIVE Bollywood News: Avatar 2 And Govinda Naam Mera Release Today And More
Simran Srivastav
Fri, 16 Dec 2022 12:18 PM IST
Fri, 16 Dec 2022 12:18 PM IST
Latest Bollywood News Today LIVE Updates: The much-awaited movie of the year 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' will hit the theatres today. The movie is returning with a sequel after 13 years and will have more instalments as well. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Govinda Naam Mera' was released on Disney Plus Hotstar today. Ranbir Kapoor also has a cameo in the film. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Pathaan' has gotten into a controversy after the release of its song 'Besharam Rang'. To know the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and Korean Cinema, catch up with our live blog for the latest updates.
16 December 2022