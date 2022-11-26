Vikram Gokhale Passes Away: Recalling Time When He Donated Rs 2.5 Crore To Support Marathi Industry

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away in Pune on Saturday. The actor was best known for his roles in hit films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and more. It is pertinent to know that Gokhale, who was also famous for his iconic roles in the Marathi Film Industry, once donated Rs 2.5 crores when the industry was hit by the novel coronavirus.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Vikram Gokhale stepped up to lend support to the artists of the Marathi Entertainment Industry. To revive the industry, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star donated a sum of Rs 2.5 crores to Akhil Bharatiya Chitrapat Mahamandal. Vikram's Marathi film AB Aaani CD was the first film to release on the OTT platform amid the pandemic. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

Gokhale made his directorial debut in 2010, with the Marathi film Aaghaat. The late actor also won the National Film Award for Best Actor category for his Marathi film Anumati.

The veteran actor passed away in Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, where he was admitted, news agency ANI reported. Gokhale was in the hospital in Pune for the past month and was on a life support system. His body will be kept for Antim Darshan at Balgandharv Rangmanch. His last rites will be conducted 6 pm at Vaikunth Samshan Bhumi in Pune, the hospital said in a statement.