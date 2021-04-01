Abdul Quddus who was working as a security officer at a Canadian airport was Kader Khan's eldest son from his first wife. Read on to know more about him.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Late actor Kader Khan's son Abdul Quddus, passed away in Canada on April 1. The cause of his death is not known yet. Abdul Quddus who was working as a security officer at a Canadian airport was Kader Khan's eldest son from his first wife.

The news of his passing away was shared on social media by a Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani. He took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of Kader Khan and his son Abdul Quddus. Along with the clicks, he wrote, "Sad to inform that late actor Kader Khan's eldest son Abdul Quddus from his first wife expired at Canada. May Allah bless the departed soul. #kaderkhan (sic)."

Kader Khan's son passed away two years after the veteran actor's death. Kader Khan had died in December 2018 at the age of 81 years after battling a prolonged illness.

The legendary actor who hailed from Kabul, Afghanistan, was active in Bollywood in 70s, 80s, and 90s. He was also honoured with India's fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri posthumously in 2019. He did his first film Daag with Rajesh Khanna and later got starred with several biggies of that time including Amitabh Bachchan. He later went on to be known as one of the best comedians through his work in films like Coolie No. 1, Dulhe Raja, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Raja Babu and more with Govinda. His jodi with actors Shakti Kapoor and Govinda was well appreciated and loved by the viewers.

Meanwhile, apart from Abdul Quddus, Kader Khan's other family includes, his wife Hajra, and two sons Sarfaraz and Shahnawaaz.

