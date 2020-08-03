New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

On the ocassion of Raksha Bandhan, Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar posted a special video message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her Twitter handle. In her voice-over, she explained why she did not send Rakhi to the Prime Minister and also congratulated him for work towards the nation.

“Narendra Bhai, sending you the heartiest wishes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. I could not send you the Rakhi, and everyone knows the reason behind it, You have worked hard for the nation and the people of India will never forget that, Lakhs and crores of women are sending you greetings and wishes. It is difficult for them to tie Rakhi on your wrist and I know you understand. But, promise me that you will take the nation to the greater heights”. ‘Namaskaar’, said the Veteran singer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the emotional message send by Lata Mangeshkar. PM called her message a source of ‘energy and inspiration’ for him.

PM wrote, “Lata Didi, this emotional message of yours on this auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan is an inspiration and energy”. “With the blessings of crores of mothers and sisters, our country will touch new heights and achieve new successes. May you be healthy and live long, this is my prayer to God,” PM further added.

लता दीदी, रक्षा बंधन के इस शुभ अवसर पर आपका यह भावपूर्ण संदेश असीम प्रेरणा और ऊर्जा देने वाला है। करोड़ों माताओं-बहनों के आशीर्वाद से हमारा देश नित नई ऊंचाइयों को छुएगा, नई-नई सफलताएं प्राप्त करेगा। आप स्वस्थ रहें और दीर्घायु हों, ईश्वर से मेरी यही प्रार्थना है। @mangeshkarlata https://t.co/pDHg0y3fDT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received many wishes from the women of India including Bollywood celebs, sports personalities, politicians and others. PM Modi also expressed his gratitude for this immense love and care.

Posted By: Srishti Goel