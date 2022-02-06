New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Lata Mangeshkar aka Queen of Melody, left behind a treasure of songs that will be cherished by the generations to come. In her over a seven-decade career, she crooned over 25,000 songs in numerous Indian languages, bagging several prestigious awards, including Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan etc. Her last complete album was for the Bollywood movie Veer Zara (2004), but do you know it's not her last recorded song.

Yes, you read that right, Lata Mangeshkar's last recorded song was not for the movie but for Mukesh and Neeta Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani. The legendary singer recorded the Gayatri Mantra along with a 'congratulations' message for Ishan Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding, held on December 12, 2018. Throughout the wedding, the recording was played.

Here have a look:

As per the sources, the Nightingale of India recorded the Gayatri Mantra in a single take.

At the age of 13, Lata Mangeshkar started her singing and acting career with the help of Master Vinayak after the demise of her father due to heart disease. Her first song was “Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari", which was recorded for a Marathi film in 1942. However, during the film's final cut the song was removed.

In the 70s and 80s, she collaborated with Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi and Mukesh, giving out numerous hits. In the 90s she sang alongside Kumar Sanu, SP Balahsubramanyam, Udit Narayan, Abhijeet, Bhattacharya and AR Rahman for music directors like AR Rahman, Jatin–Lalit, Dilip Sen-Sameer Sen.

Lata Mangeshkar was honoured with several prestigious awards such as Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1987, the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001, three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, two Filmfare Special Awards, and a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv