Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Lata Mangeshkar’s representative urged on Saturday to stop ‘disturbing speculation’ surrounding legendary singer’s evolving health condition.

“Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop,” Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital said. “Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU. We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming,” an update read as saying on Lata Mangeshkar’s official Twitter handle.

Earlier on Saturday, Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the singer at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, shared the latest health update.

"Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health today. She has been under medical staff's close observation," the doctor said.

A day ago, Lata Mangeshkar's team issued a statement urging people to not believe in the false news regarding the megastar.

On Friday, rumours started doing the rounds on social media that Mangeshkar's health had deteriorated.



Anusha Srinivsan Iyer, a close friend of the family, had dismissed the rumours and said, "A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news...The family and the doctors need their space. Let us pray for Lata Didi's speedy recovery and return home."



Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.



In her over seven-decade career, she has sung various memorable tracks such as "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Neela asman so gaya", and "Tere liye", among others.



The singer -- known as Melody Queen of India -- has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

