New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last on February 6 due to multiple organ failure, has left behind a treasure trove of iconic songs that will inspire generations to come. Recently, a report is doing rounds that a museum in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has a collection of around 7,600 rare gramophone records of her songs.

Yes, you read that right, Suman Chourasia, who set up 1600 square feet museum in the Pigdambar area in 2008, told PTI that he started saving gramophone records of Lata Mangeshkar's songs from 1965, and now he has around 7,600 collections, occupying pride of place in the 'Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Gramophone Record Museum'.

He said, "Lata Didi's demise, a day after Vasant Panchami, has left millions of music lovers like me deeply shocked. I met Lata Didi in 2019 for the last time and could not meet her after that due to the (COVID-19) pandemic."

"Lata Didi has sung in 32 Indian and foreign languages as well as dialects. Many of her rare songs are among them," he added.

Besides Lata Mangeshkar's songs, the museum also has books and photographs of the legendary singer. For unversed, she was born on September 28, 1929, in a Maharashtrian Brahmin family in Indore. She was the eldest daughter of Deenanath Mangeshkar, a Marathi and Konkani musician, and his wife Shevanti. She began her career in 1942 at the age of 13, and in a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded numerous hit tracks for over a thousand Hindi films.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv