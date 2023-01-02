Lata Mangeshkar Only Indian On Rolling Stone’s 200 Greatest Singers Of All Time List

The 84th position on Rolling Stone's 200 Best Singers of All Time was occupied by the late singer Lata Mangeshkar. Additionally, the late Pakistani vocalist Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was also included on the list. South Korean singer-songwriter Lee Ji-eun, popularly known as IU and the youngest artist of BTS, Jungkook, also featured on the same list. Unfortunately, Celine Dion was omitted.

The highest ranked 20 artists on the list are: 1. Aretha Franklin, 2. Whitney Houston, 3. Sam Cooke, 4. Billie Holiday, 5. Mariah Carey, 6. Ray Charles, 7. Stevie Wonder, 8. Beyonce, 9. Otis Redding, 10. Al Green, 11. Little Richard, 12. John Lennon, 13. Patsy Cline, 14. Freddie Mercury, 15. Bob Dylan, 16. Prince, 17. Elvis Presley, 18. Celia Cruz, 19. Frank Sinatra and 20. Marvin Gaye.

Some of the other famous singers who made it to the list include--Adele (22), Paul McCartney (26), David Bowie (32), Louis Armstrong (39), Ariana Grande (43), Lady Gaga (58), Rihanna (68), Amy Winehouse (83), Michael Jackson (86), Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan (91), Bob Marley (98), Elton John (100), Taylor Swift (102), Ozzy Osbourne (112), Neil Young (133), IU (135), Bono (140), Christina Aguilera (141), Barbra Streisand (147), Jungkook (191) and Billie Eilish (198).

Reacting to Celine's exclusion from the list, a fan wrote on Twitter, "You can't have a greatest singers list without Celine Dion. She's one of the greatest vocalists of our generation. Need I remind you." Another person said, "I want the entire Rolling Stone Top 200 Greatest Singers article deleted IMMEDIATELY. How do you have Michael Jackson at 86, Amy Whinehouse at 83, and Celine Dion not on the list?!?" A tweet read, "Her voice is revered in the same breath as Mariah and Whitney, so I do not understand it!"

Rolling Stone, talking about Lata, wrote, "The crystalline, eternally girlish voice of 'the Melody Queen' is a cornerstone of Indian pop music, with a global influence spread via Bollywood films, whose golden era she defined. Lata was the empress of playback singers, the vocal magicians who perform songs for actors to lip-sync in lavish movie musicals, recording over 7,000 such songs, by some estimates."

Lata Mangeshkar passed away in February of 2022 at the ripe age of 92. During her storied career, she sang a countless number of songs and also recorded them in more than 36 languages. Among some of the actors who she sang for included Meena Kumari, Jaya Bachchan, Rakhee, Sharmila Tagore, Sridevi, Kajol and Madhuri Dixit.

Hailing from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, she was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Bharat Ratna for her outstanding contribution to the realm of music. Her name even made it to the Guinness World Record as the most-recorded artist between 1948 and 1987. Her last recorded piece was Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti ki, a tribute to the Indian Army for their admirable courage.