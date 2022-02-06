Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode on Sunday morning at the age of 92. After her death, Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the singer at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, issued a statement. He revealed that Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to miltiple organ failure.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post #COVID19," Dr Samdani informed.

The Bharat Ratna awardee was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and coronavirus in January.

Expressing grief over Mangeshkar's demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and stated that his meetings with Mangeshkar would always remain "unforgettable". He also shared pictures with Lata ji on his Twitter handle.

"I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," read PM Modi's post.

"I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he added.

Meanwhile, a two-day national mourning has been announced to be observed in memory of Mangeshkar. Her funeral will be held this evening at 6.30 pm with full state honors. As a mark of respect for the legendary singer, the national flag will fly at half-mast for two days. Her mortal remains will be taken to Shivaji Park in the Dadar area for a final glimpse.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha