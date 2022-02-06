New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar took her last breath at the Breach Candy Hospital today (February 06). Lata Mangeshkar, also known as the Nightingale of India was 92 and was admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) on January 08 after she tested positive for Covid-19. The news of her demise was confirmed by sister Usha Mangeshkar.

The singer showed signs of improvements on January 28, after which she was taken off the ventilator. However, on February 5, her health condition once again deteriorated, and she was put on ventilator support once again. Since then, her condition remained critical.

Dr Pratit Samdani from Breach Candy Hospital, who has been treating the singer, told ANI, "Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in ICU & is under my supervision."

On Saturday evening, Lata Mangeshkar's siblings Asha Bhosle and Hridaynath Mangeshkar paid a visit to the legendary singer to enquire about her health.

The singer has given thousands of superhit songs. Mangeshkar had crooned over 30,000 songs in different Indian languages. Let's take a look at Lata Mangeshkar's popular tracks.

1. Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein

The song was from the movie Ajnabi, which was released in 1974. The lyricist of the song was Anand Bakshi, and the musician was R.D Burman. The song was sung by legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.

2. Tere Bina Zindagi Se

The song was from the movie Aandhi, and the film was released in 1975. The music was given by R.D Burman and the lyrics were from Gulzar. The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.

3. Tum Aa Gaye Ho Noor Aa Gaya

Again form Aandhi 'Tum Aa Gaye Ho Noor Aa Gaya' is one of the superhit songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.

4. Naina Barse Rim Jhim

Lata Mangeshkar has given another superhit song from the movie Woh Kaun Thi. The film was released in 1964 and featured veteran actors Manoj Kumar and Sadhana Shivdasani.

5. Kora Kagaz

The song is from the film Aradhana which featured veteran actors Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore. The movie was released in 1969, and the lyricist was Anand Bakshi.

6. Tu Jahan Jahan Chalega

The song is from the movie 'Mera Saya'. The composer of the song is Madan Mohan Kohli.

7. Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh

The song is from the movie Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai. The film featured veteran actors such as Meena Kumari, Raaj Kumar, and Kishore Sahu.

8. Lag Ja Gale Se Phir

One of the most loved songs by Lata Mangeshkar is Lag Ja Gale from the movie Wo Kaun Thi. The lyricist of the song was Raja Mehndi Ali Khan and the music was given by Madan Mohan

9. Dekha Ek Khwab

The song is from the movie Silsila. The film featured actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan.

10. Tere Liye

The song is widely loved by people and is from the superhit movie Veer Zara. The film was released in 2004 and featured Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta.

The Nightingale of India started singing at the age of 13, and she stepped into the industry in 1942 when she recorded her first song. She was also the recipient of the country’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna. The legendary singer had a glorious career of over seven decades where she bagged various awards including three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, two Filmfare Special Awards, and Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.

