New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar left her mortal body for her heavenly departure on Sunday at age of 92. She was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. 'Nightingale of India' had an illustrious career for nearly 8 decades. Despite being one of the most celebrated artist and public figure, Lata Ji remained off the books of every controversy or any gossip.

She lived a full life and is survived by her four younger siblings. Lata Mangeshkar never got married and she always remained silent on any rumoured link-ups and romances that involved her.

In an interview to HT in the year 2013, she opened up about her marriage and life. During the interview, when asked about what role love plays in her life and who was the lucky man in her life, Lata simply replied, "There are some things only for the heart to know. Let me keep it that way."

Further in the interview, Lata also spoke about people's notions that a woman is 'incomplete' unless she is married and has children. She said, "People talk all sorts of things, so learn to ignore them. Else, it’ll be difficult to lead a happy life. Energies that are negative and depressing should be kept at bay. I have always done that."

Later in an interview with Times of India, on being asked if she missed not being married, she said, "No. Everything happens according to God’s wish. Jo hote hai acche ke liye hote hai aur jo nahin hote who aur acche ke liye hote hai. Had you asked me this about four to five decades back, perhaps you would have got a different answer. But today I have no room for such thoughts."

On Saturday evening, Lata Ji's health deteriorated and she was put back on the ventilator. On Sunday morning news of her demise broke and celebs and other ministers rushed to the Candy Breach Hospital in Mumbai to bid her adieu.

Following Lata Ji's demise, the Centre has announced to observe a 2 day mourning period in the nation. Lata Ji's last rites will take place in Shivaji Park at 6:30 Pm today. Reportedly, Many celebs and PM Modi will attend the event.

Posted By: Ashita Singh