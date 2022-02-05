New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health has deteriorated again and is currently critical. The 92-year-old is back on ventilation and will remain under the observation of doctors in the ICU. This news has been confirmed by her doctor Pratit Samdani from Breach Candy Hospital, where she was admitted early last month after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors: Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital," tweeted ANI on Saturday.

Here have a look:

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors: Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/U7nfRk0WnM — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

Last week, Mangeshkar was reported to doing well, and there was an improvement in her health. The doctors told ANI that she was taken off the ventilator, but they still kept her under observation in ICU. “Lata Mangeshkar continues to remain in the ICU. She has been off the ventilator for over three days and is currently conscious,” the doctors had stated earlier.

Lata's spokesperson Anusha Srinivasan had also revealed, “She is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of for your prayers and good wishes".

Ever since the news of Lata Mangeshkar's deteriorating health has broken out, her ardent fans are wishing for her speedy recovery. Lata Mangeshkar is known as the Nightingale of India and is a recipient of India's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna. She has also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award and several National Film Awards.

She has given numerous soulful songs to the music industry that are still cherished by her fans. She has sung in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and other regional languages. Her last complete album was in 2004 for the Bollywood film Veer-Zaara, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Priety Zinta and Rani Mukerji.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv