New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was rushed to ICU of the Breach Candy Hospital last week after testing COVID positive, continues to remain under observation. The 92-year-old singer was recently diagnosed with pneumonia. Now, a week after, her health has improved, but the doctors have decided to keep her under observation. Also, they have asked her fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

Speaking to PTI, Associate professor Dr Pratit Samdani from the Breach Candy Hospital said, "She continues to be in the ICU under observation. We have to wait and watch. Pray for her recovery. She will continue to remain in the hospital."

Earlier, on Thursday, singer's niece Rachana told PIT that she is doing well after being diagnosed with pneumonia. "She is doing well and we are happy about it. Everyone's prayers have worked. Kindly, keep our privacy in mind," she told PTI.

Dr Pratit Samdhani, who is currently treating Mangeshkar, earlier said that they will keep her under observation for 10-12 days after she was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Popularly known as the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar has sung numerous hit songs in several regional languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Tamil. In her over a seven-decade long career, she has sung various superhit tracks such as Ajeeb dastan hai ye, Pyar Kiya to darna kya, Neela asman so gaya and Tere liye.

Owing to her tremendous contribution to the music world, Mangeshkar has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, National Awards and several Filmfare Awards. Lata Mangeshkar's last complete album was Veer-Zaara.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv