New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who is admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after testing COVID positive a week ago, has shown improvement in her health. Her doctor told ANI, that her health has improved since yesterday, but they have decided to keep her under observation in ICU.

"There is improvement in her health since yesterday, but she continues to be under observation in ICU. Pray for her speedy recovery," Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating singer, told ANI.

Yesterday her team also updated her ardent fans about her health and requested to not spread false news. "Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop. Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital. Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU. We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming," Lata Mangeshkar’s official Twitter handle read.

Following the health update of the legendary singer, her ardent fans immediately took to Twitter and requested everyone to pray for her speedy recovery. They have been trending her name on the social media platform. A user wrote, "Bharat Ratna, Swar Nightingale, great personality of the country Lata Mangeshkar ji may God bless you with good health, pray that you GET WELL SOON."

Another wrote, "Praying for your quick recovery, sending warm wishes for the original nightingale of India loved by the world #LataMangeshkar"

Here have a look at reactions:

Bharat Ratna, Swar Nightingale, great personality of the country #LataMangeshkar ji may God bless you with good health, pray that you GET WELL SOON. #sawlaramparmar

🇮🇳🚩Har har Mhadev🙏 pic.twitter.com/BtMVJhHZnW — 🇮🇳🚩#हर_हर_महादेव 🙏 (@SanwalaraParmar) January 23, 2022

The legendary singer of India #LataMangeshkar

May God bless her with good health !



Get well soon #LataMangeshkar ji

We pray for your speedy Recovery! 🙏🙏 @mangeshkarlata https://t.co/k39H038xAp pic.twitter.com/LkQlwWi1MH — Madhav Singh 💙 (@send4madhav) January 22, 2022

#GetWellSoonLataDidi 🙏🙏 love u so much Lata Didi 💕💕 , difficult to express what we feel but u r our Saraswati Devi 🙏 pls get well soon #LataMangeshkar — Priya (@radha763) January 22, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar is regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest singers. She started her career at the age of 13 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian and foreign languages. In her over a seven-decade career, she gave the music industry numerous memorable tracks such as Ajeeb dastan hai ye, Pyar kiya to darna kya, Neela asman so gaya and Tere liye, among others.

Fondly known as Melody Queen of India -- has been lauded with numerous awards and honours, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

The legendary singer was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv