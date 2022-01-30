New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was battling Covid-19 and pneumonia for the past few weeks has now recovered now and is feeling much better, Maharashtra Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Maharashtra Minister said that he spoke with the doctor who is in charge of treating the 90-year-old singh. "I spoke with Dr Pratit Samdani who is treating singer Lata Mangeshkar. She's recovering, was on a ventilator for some days, but is better now. She is no more on ventilator. Only oxygen is being given to her. She is responding to the treatment," he said.

I spoke with Dr Pratit Samdani who is treating singer Lata Mangeshkar. She's recovering, was on a ventilator for some days, but is better now. She is no more on ventilator. Only oxygen is being given to her. She is responding to the treatment: Maharashtra Minister Rajesh Tope pic.twitter.com/qOSP2H9OLl — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2022

As of now, the legendary singer remains in hospital where she is given oxygen. No information about her getting discharged has been given yet.

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on January 8 after being diagnosed with mild symptoms of COVID-19. Earlier on the same day, it was reported that the singer was off the ventilator and showing marginal improvement.

From the day, Lata Ji has been diagnosed with a deadly virus her social media team and the doctors treating has been sharing health updates in order to dismiss any speculations on a regular basis.

On January 27, Lata Ji was taken off the ventilator and was given a trial of extubation after which she remained in observation under the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani.

Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop.



Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital.



Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU.



We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 22, 2022

Earlier, a few fake speculations were doing rounds on social media regarding her health but later, Lata Ji's team responded to rumours and said, "A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news. Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr. Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space. Let us pray for Lata Didi’s speedy recovery and return home.”





Posted By: Ashita Singh