New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on January 8 after being diagnosed with mild symptoms of COVID-19. Now, after a few weeks, the 92-year-old singer has been put off the ventilator after showing signs of marginal improvement, but is still in the ICU, said Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the singer.

"She has been off the ventilator for two-and-half days but continues to be under observation. She has been put off the ventilator because of marginal improvement in her health. Her health condition demands her to be in the ICU," Samdani told PTI.

Lata Mangeshkar's team has been regularly sharing health updates in order to dismiss any speculations. On January 27, the team dropped an update on her Twitter handle, that read, "Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of you for your prayers and good wishes (sic)."

Earlier, speculation was rife that Lata Mangeshkar's health is deteriorating but soon her team responded to the rumours. Calling the news 'fake' the team requested her fans to not believe in the rumours. Singer's spokesperson Anusha Srinivasan Iyer said, “A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news. Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space. Let us pray for Lata Didi’s speedy recovery and return home.”

