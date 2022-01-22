New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for treatment after she was tested COVID-19 positive a few days ago. Her family has kept the singer's ardent fans posted every day by assuring that she is doing fine. However, now and then, rumours regarding Mangeshkar's deteriorating health or death are also doing rounds, leaving everyone confused. Hence, her spokesperson has issued a statement debunking all ill rumours doing around her health.

Her spokesperson Anusha Srinivasan Iyer said, “A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news. Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space. Let us pray for Lata Didi’s speedy recovery and return home.” She further urged Lata Mangeshkar's fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

This is not the first time Anusha refuted rumours about the singer’s poor health. She had earlier said, “It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable.”

As per a report in Indian Express, on January 18, 2022, Mangeshkar showed some improvement and was said to be off the ventilator. "Lata Mangeshkar has started having solid food from the last couple of days and is showing improvement. She is responsive and doing better. She is not on ventilator,” read the report.

The Melody Queen contracted the coronavirus earlier this month and was immediately rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on January 9.

Lata Mangeshkar is one of the most beloved and celebrated singers, who has sung over 30,000 songs in 36 Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi and foreign languages. She started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and is fondly known as the Nightingale of India.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv