New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to remain in ICU at the Breach Candy Hospital on Thursday after testing positive to Coronavirus but she is showing signs of improvement, said an official statement by the doctors.

The official statement also mentioned that Lata Ji will remain under observation of the team of doctors as of now. The 92-year-old singer had tested positive for covid 19 a while ago and ever since then, the team of doctors has been sharing her all health updates with the fans and well-wishers.

On her Twitter handle every health update has been shared till now, and on Jan 27, it said, " Lata Didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a trial of extubation (off invasive Ventilator) this morning."

"Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani."

The tweet further thankes all the fans for prayers and wishes. " We thank each one for your prayers and good wishes," it read.

On Jan 25, there was marginal improvement in Lata Ji's health and her official Twitter update requested fans "to refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi’s health."

Earlier, there had been a spread of false rumours regarding Mangeshkar's health on various social media platforms but a few days back her team even shared a tweet from Lata didi's official Twitter handle.

The tweet read, "Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop. Update from Dr. Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital. Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU. We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming."

