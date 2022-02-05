Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar is stable at present, singer Asha Bhosle informed media persons citing Mangeshkar ‘s doctor. The latter had come to meet her critically sick elder sister at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening. “The doctor has said that she is stable now,” Asha Bhosle said.

After previously recovering from COVID-19 and pneumonia, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health once again took a turn for the worse on Saturday.

She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after her diagnosis.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who has been treating her since then, has said that currently she is in the ICU and has once again been put on ventilator support, due to her worsened condition, for which she will remain under observation.

On January 27, Dr Samdani had revealed insights on the veteran singer's health, which gave a sigh of relief to all her fans.

She had recently been removed from the ventilator, as there had been an improvement in her health, though she was kept under medical observation in ICU.

The singer's team has been regularly sharing her health updates in order to dismiss any rumours.

Mangeshar is currently being treated under aggressive therapy and is reported to be tolerating the procedures well.

Later on Saturday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also visited Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai to convey PM Modi's message to Lata Mangeshkar’s family.

“I conveyed PM Modi's message to her family and wish that she will soon recover. We all wish for her speedy recovery,” Piyush Goyal told media persons after visiting Lata Mangeshkar at Breach Candy hospital.

Fondly called 'Nightingale of India', the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages.

