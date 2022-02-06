New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in early January after testing positive for COVID-19, has passed away on early Sunday. The singer had recovered from COVID-19 and pneumonia in late January. However, on Saturday it was reported that her health has deteriorated once again and is back on the ventilator. Confirming the news of Mangeshkar's demise, Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, said, "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post #COVID19."

Soon after the news broke out, several politicians and B-town celebs took to their social media handle to pay tribute to the 'Nightingale of India'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to his Twitter handle and dropped a heartfelt tweet, Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable."

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar also paid tribute on Twitter with a heartfelt post, "Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti"

Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "मुंबई के ब्रीच कैंडी हॉस्पिटल पहुँच कर स्वर कोकिल भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर जी के अंतिम दर्शन किए। उनके परिवार को सांत्वना दी। लता दीदी हमेशा हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणा बनी रहेंगी। ईश्वर पुण्यात्मा को शांति प्रदान करे। ॐ शांति"

Sanjay Raut shared several pics of the legendary singer on his Twitter handle with heartfelt captions.

India has lost its nightingale! You will be terribly missed but your legacy will live forever 😍🙏🏻

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "“Never met her in my life yet today can’t hold back my tears… such is the essence of a true artist they are a part of our bloodstream through their work. What a loss!!! India’s most beautiful voice is gone!!! There will never be another Lata ji.”

For the last 29 days, singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Lata's sister, who is also a veteran singer Asha Bhosle on informed media citing Mangeshkar‘s doctor. The latter had come to meet her elder sister at Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening after news broke out that she is critical and back on the ventilator. She told, “The doctor has said that she is stable now.”

Late on Saturday night, actress Shraddha Kapoor, along with her mother Shivangi Kolhapure, also rushed to Breach Candy Hospital after Mangeshkar's health worsened.

Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar's last rites will be performed at 6 pm but before that, her body will be taken to Shivaji Park in the Dadar area for a final glimpse.

