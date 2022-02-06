Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 in Mumbai, her sister Usha Mangeshkar told news agency PTI. Mangeshkar, who was also known as the ‘Queen of Melody’ and the ‘Nightingale of India,’ was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital in January after testing positive for COVID-19.

The veteran singer was rewarded with many prestigious awards for her contribution and achievements in the Indian music industry. She was awarded Padma Bhushan in 1969, Dada Saheb Phalke Award in 1989, Padma Vibhushan in 1999, and Bharat Ratna in 2001. She also received the "One Time Award for Lifetime Achievement" in 2008 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of India's independence.

Mangeshkar was also awarded several Maharashtra State Film Awards. In 1966 she received the Best Playback Singer for Sadhi Mansa, in 1966 she got the Best Music Director for Sadhi Manas (Marathi) under the name 'Anandghan', and in 1977 she was awarded the Best Playback Singer for Jait Re Jait. The list doesn't end here, in 1997 Lata ji was honoured with Maharashtra Bhushan Award and in 2001 she was given the Maharashtra Ratna (First Recipient).

In terms of the National Film Awards, Mangeshkar holds the record of being the oldest winner at the age of 61. In 1972 she received the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for songs of the film Parichay, National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for songs of the film Kora Kagaz (1974), and-National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for songs of the film Lekin (1990).

Besides these, Mangeshkar also won awards in the category of Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards and several Doctor of Letters along with around 250 trophies and 150 gold discs. She is recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records for having sung the maximum number of songs in the world.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha