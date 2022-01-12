New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, continues to be there as doctors have said that she will be under observation for 10-12 days. After COVID, the veteran singer has also been diagnosed with pneumonia said Dr. Pratit Samdhani, who is treating her.

Lataji was admitted to ICU after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. She showed mild symptoms initially, her niece Rachna told to news agency ANI.





Earlier, Rachna confirmed that Lata Mangeshkar's condition was fine and that she was admitted to the ICU for precautionary reasons considering her age.





"She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers," Rachna told ANI.





In 2019 also, Lataji was admitted to the hospital after she complained of breathing problems. Rachana, in her statement, had said, “Lata didi suffered from a viral chest infection so we got her to the hospital. But now, she is on a path of recovery. Thank you for your concern.”

Lata Mangeshkar is the recipient of several awards, including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. The 92-year-old singer has rendered over 100- songs so far and is regarded as one of the renowned singers in the country.

