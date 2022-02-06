New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 6 at Candy Breach Hospital Mumbai. The legendary singer was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. The 'Queen of Melody' left us for heavenly abode at age of 92. She lived a full life and carved an outstanding legacy with her nearly 8 decades career in arts.

She rendered many memorable songs in different genres and almost 36 languages. She had given her voice to over 25,000 songs in her glorious career. As we, fans, and the world mourn her death, here are some lesser-known facts about the legendary singer:

- While Lata Ji was known for her melodious voice, she also acted in plays for her father when she was 5 years old.

-The late singer only attended her school for a single day. After visiting for the first day she never went back because she wasn’t allowed to bring her sister Asha (Bhosle) along with her while going there.

-Lata Mangeshkar was named Hema when she was born and later her name was changed to Lata, inspired by a character named Latika from her father's play.

-Lata Mangeshkar was born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh and she spent almost 16 years of her life in the same city before moving to Mumbai.

-The veteran singer recorded her first song in the year 1942 for the Marathi film Kiti Hasaal but that song never got released as it didn't make the final cut.

- Apart from giving music to films, Lata Ji also acted in them. She acted in eight films between the years 1942-1948.

- Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was the first artist, singer ever to perform at London's Royal Albert Hall.

-Lata Ji's song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo, moved Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru so much that he cried with tears at New Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on January 27, 1963.

- In the year 1999, a perfume named 'Lata Eau de Parfum' was launched after the legendary Singer. At that time because of her popularity, she was nominated as Member of Parliament.

-The veteran Singer during her stint in the house of Delhi, didn't take a salary and worked for free. She also designed for an Indian diamond export company called Adora with a collection called 'Swaranjali'.

