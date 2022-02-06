New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, the voice of generations of Indians and one of the biggest music icons of the country, died Sunday due to multiple organ failures. She was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

The legendary singer who left us for her heavenly abode at 92. Dubbed as India's biggest cultural icon and a singer who defined music and melody for generations, Lata had a glorious career of nearly 8 decades.

The veteran singer has left her mortal body but her voice, her soul and her creations will live forever. The late singer won millions of hearts from her music and voice of a 'Nightingale'. She was dubbed as 'queen of melody'. As the singer dies, here let's revisit her last of creations and some of her unreleased songs.

Lata Mangeshkar's Last Song/Album:

The legendary singer had given her voice to over 25,000 songs in her glorious career. The singer sang from classical to cabaret in over 36 languages. There is no equivalent of talent and skills of the late singer. Lata Ji had recorded her last song named 'Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki' composed by Mayuresh Pai, as a tribute to the Indian Army and nation. The song was released on March 30, 2019.

Due to her health conditions, Lata ji didn't record much in the last few years and her last full album was for the Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta movie, 'Veer Zara in 2004'. She sung beautiful songs like Tere Liye, Aisa Des Hai Mera, Yeh Hum Aa Gaye Hain Kahaan, Hum To Bhai Jaise Hain, Do Pal among many others.

She had given music to films such as Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, Mera Saya, Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, and many other hit movies.

Lata Mangeshkar's Unreleased songs:

Lata Mangeshkar's very first song for a Marathi movie in the year 1942 was unreleased. The song did not make the final cut of the movie. Also, in September 2021, the celebrated filmmaker and composer, Vishal Bhardwaj, treated fans of the respected singer in 2021 by releasing an unreleased track titled, Theek Nahi Lagta. Recorded in the 90s, the song was written by Gulzar and later got shelved.

Titled Yeh Haseen Raat, a song for the movie Majnoon recorded with Nightingale's voice was also shelved.

According to the late singer, there were a number of great songs from her fellow musicians like Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhonsle, and Mukesh that were never released.

Posted By: Ashita Singh